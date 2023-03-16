Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lilium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lilium stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 560,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Lilium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILMW opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Lilium has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

