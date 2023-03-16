Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Short Interest Down 6.5% in February

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lipocine ( NASDAQ:LPCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lipocine will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lipocine in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Lipocine

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.