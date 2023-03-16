Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:LOCC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

