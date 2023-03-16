LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $260.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.88.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $195.51 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $165.46 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.02 and its 200 day moving average is $232.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.