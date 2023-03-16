Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Increased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 76,501 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

