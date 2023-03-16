Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,341,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAIN opened at $38.54 on Thursday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.85%.

MAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

