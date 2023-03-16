Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Marblegate Acquisition were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition by 32.8% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GATE opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

