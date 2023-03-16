Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $134.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

