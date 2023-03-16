McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after buying an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after buying an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after buying an additional 1,105,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $266.34 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

