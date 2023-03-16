McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

McKesson stock opened at $335.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $287.14 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

