MDxHealth (MDXH) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MDxHealth to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,218.65% -80.81% -29.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.42 MDxHealth Competitors $1.01 billion -$110.53 million 3.99

This table compares MDxHealth and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MDxHealth’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 167 827 1724 32 2.59

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.44%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 51.48%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MDxHealth rivals beat MDxHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

