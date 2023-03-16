Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 8.7 %
NYSE MXC opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18.
About Mexco Energy
Featured Stories
