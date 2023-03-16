M&G (LON:MNG) PT Raised to GBX 200

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 200 ($2.44) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNG. Berenberg Bank cut M&G to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 218 ($2.66) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC increased their target price on M&G from GBX 260 ($3.17) to GBX 265 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.86 ($2.76).

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -684.14, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 192.12. M&G has a one year low of GBX 159.30 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($2.80).

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

