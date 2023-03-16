Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $966,000 Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.10% of MoneyGram International worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 103.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 611,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGI opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.05. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

