Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Sells 4,335 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average of $215.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

