Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

FRSG opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

