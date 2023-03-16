Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $13.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

MNTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at Momentive Global

In related news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $45,768.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $314,613 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Momentive Global by 114.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Momentive Global by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

