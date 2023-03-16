Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Surevest LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 5.1 %

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

