National Bankshares Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$65.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$60.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.08. The stock has a market cap of C$27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$39.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$320.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.8594679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total transaction of C$1,773,000.90. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

