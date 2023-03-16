New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.10.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $28.51 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 329.67%.

Insider Transactions at New Fortress Energy

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner bought 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.