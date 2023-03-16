NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) versus Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Critical Comparison

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -1,295.88% -60.88% -33.35% Payoneer Global -1.91% -8.35% -0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextPlay Technologies and Payoneer Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Payoneer Global 0 0 5 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.01%. Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Payoneer Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $9.04 million 0.66 -$37.97 million ($7.55) -0.13 Payoneer Global $627.62 million 3.47 -$11.97 million ($0.04) -153.75

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextPlay Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats NextPlay Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates under the following segments: NextMedia Division, NextFinTech Division, and NextTrip Division. The NextMedia Division consists of HotPlay and Rehnhart/Zappware. The NextFinTech division consists of Longroot and NextBank. The NextTrip division includes NextTrip holdings. The company is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

