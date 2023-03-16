NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after buying an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $728,843,000 after buying an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.54.

Insider Activity

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $118.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

