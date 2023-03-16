Oatly Group’s (OTLY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLYGet Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Oatly Group by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

