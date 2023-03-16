Oatly Group’s (OTLY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.