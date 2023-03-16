Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires New Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 204.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 220,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 148,133 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 418,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 225,053 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 969.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 172,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,069 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

