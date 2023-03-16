Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires New Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $15.78.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.