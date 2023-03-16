Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Holdings in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NextNav were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 430.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 345,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the third quarter worth $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the third quarter valued at about $2,359,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 19,062 shares of company stock worth $55,321 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NN stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. NextNav Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

