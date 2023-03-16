Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Buys New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Recommended Stories

