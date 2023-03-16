Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $125.82 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

