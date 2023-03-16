Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $217,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 81,070 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 56,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 35,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.06 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

