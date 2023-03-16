Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $30.95 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $287.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.84.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

