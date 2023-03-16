Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.06 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.