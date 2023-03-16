Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $242.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

