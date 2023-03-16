Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 5,379 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. AON accounts for 4.3% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned 0.10% of AON worth $52,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.80.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $285.85 on Thursday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.85 and a 200-day moving average of $296.79.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

