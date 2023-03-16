Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 784 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $406.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.