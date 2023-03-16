Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 5.6 %

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

OXY opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 8,705,002 shares of company stock valued at $519,305,954 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $3,429,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

