Oppenheimer Cuts Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target to $13.00

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectis’ FY2027 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

