Ouster (OUST) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is one of 21 public companies in the "General industrial machinery," industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ouster to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ouster and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ouster Competitors 57 152 267 4 2.45

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $3.59, indicating a potential upside of 301.20%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 27.96%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $41.94 million -$93.98 million -1.24 Ouster Competitors $663.90 million $16.32 million 6.16

This table compares Ouster and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ouster’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ouster. Ouster is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ouster shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -297.38% -52.75% -42.91% Ouster Competitors -203.41% -54.42% -30.51%

Volatility & Risk

Ouster has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster’s competitors have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster competitors beat Ouster on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Ouster Company Profile



Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

