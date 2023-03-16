Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Owl Rock Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 111.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,065,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,654 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 445.6% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,734 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,278,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

