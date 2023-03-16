Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,915,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,285. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.