PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) CEO Purchases $439,758.00 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

