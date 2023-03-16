PacWest Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PACW. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 12.9 %

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after buying an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,647,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,737,000 after acquiring an additional 918,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after acquiring an additional 904,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Further Reading

