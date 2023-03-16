Palatin Technologies’ (PTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth $135,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.