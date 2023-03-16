Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 6.2 %

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $313.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.