Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $21.06 Average PT from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.06.

A number of analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 8.3 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

