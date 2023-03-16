PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PYPL opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
