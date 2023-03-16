Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEB opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,865 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,526,707.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,245,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after buying an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

