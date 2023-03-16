Peel Hunt Reiterates Reduce Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.04) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

LON SUPR opened at GBX 88.60 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 805.45, a PEG ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.01. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 82.75 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

