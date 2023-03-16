Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.98. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

