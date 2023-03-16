Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 29,231 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.09% of Constellium worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 138.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 11.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

CSTM stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.92.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

