Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

